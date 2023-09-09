Legal Setback for Mark Meadows: Judge Denies Transfer of Case to Federal Court

Judicial setback for Donald Trump as a judge rejects motion to transfer Mark Meadows’ case to federal court

In a blow to former US President Donald Trump, a judge has rejected the motion filed by Mark Meadows, his former chief of staff and co-defendant in the attempted coup during the 2020 elections in Georgia, to transfer his case from the state courts to a federal court. This decision sets a discouraging precedent for Trump, who was expected to also seek a federal trial.

Meadows, who is the first of the five defendants to request a change of court among the 19 accused of alleged mafia-type association, is attempting to keep Trump in the White House despite his defeat in the 2020 presidential elections, where Democrat Joe Biden emerged as the winner. Although Meadows does not deny the acts attributed to him, he argues that he carried them out in his capacity as the chief of staff of the federal government, and therefore should be tried in a federal court rather than a state court.

If successful, Meadows’ lawyers had planned to argue that as chief of staff, their client enjoyed immunity in the performance of his duties, ultimately leading to the dismissal of the case. Additionally, they believed that the federal circuit would provide a better chance of securing a sympathetic jury.

However, federal judge Steve Jones ruled that Meadows did not meet the “minimum” requirements for a transfer. The judge argued that Meadows was acting on behalf of Trump’s electoral campaign, which falls outside his duties as a White House official.

“The duties of the White House chief of staff’s office did not include working with or for the Trump campaign, except to simply coordinate the president’s schedule, travel with him to campaign events, or forward communications to those responsible for the campaign,” stated Jones. “Engaging in political activities is outside the boundaries of the chief of staff’s office.”

This decision poses a significant setback for Meadows, who testified in a hearing on the possible transfer two weeks ago in an attempt to persuade the judge. Now, everything he said during his extensive three and a half hour testimony can be used against him in the upcoming trial.

The ruling not only affects Meadows but also Trump and the other four defendants, including former Justice Department bureaucrat Jeffrey Clark and three former Republican Party officials in Georgia: David Shafer, Cathy Latham, and Shawn Still. These individuals argue that they were acting upon instructions from the president himself.

Meadows faces two charges: racketeering association in violation of the state’s organized crime law and pressuring an official to fail in their duty. The latter accusation stems from a call made on January 2, 2021, where Trump urged the Georgia Secretary of State, Republican Brad Raffensperger, to “find” 11,780 votes, the number needed to surpass Biden and declare Trump the winner of the state’s elections.

During the hearing, Raffensperger emphasized that the federal government had no role in the vote counting and result confirmation process. He deemed the phone call on January 2 as an “election campaign conversation.”

With this judicial setback, Meadows and the other defendants face mounting challenges in their legal battles. The implications of this decision extend beyond their individual cases and could potentially impact Trump’s future legal strategies.