Legal supervision examines Stuhlmann’s suitability for democracy

The Thuringian state administration office is to carry out a democracy check on the winner of the district election in the district of Sonneberg, AfD politician Robert Stuhlmann. There is an ex officio review, Thuringia’s Interior Secretary Katharina Schenk (SPD) told the press today. The background are rules in the Thuringian local election law.

Case-by-case review with an open result

It states that district administrators should not be elected “anyone who does not guarantee that they will always stand up for the free democratic basic order within the meaning of the Basic Law and the state constitution”. This is the benchmark, said Schenk. In Stuhlmann’s case, there were doubts because the Thuringian AfD was classified as right-wing extremist by the State Office for the Protection of the Constitution. It is a case-by-case review, the result is completely open. Stuhlmann was elected Germany’s first AfD district administrator with 52.8% of the votes in a runoff election on Sunday.

Editorial office beck-aktuell, June 27, 2023 (dpa).

