Legality protects me to demand information from the Prosecutor: Petro

President Gustavo Petro reiterated this Saturday that, as head of state, he is the hierarchical superior of the attorney general, Francisco Barbosa, with whom he is immersed in a dialectical dispute, and that the law protects him when it comes to demanding information about cases affecting public order.

“Of course, the Constitution orders that the Head of State is the President of the Republic, art. 115, and of course the Constitution orders that a special function of the Attorney General is to provide the president with information on cases that disturb public order and peace, art. 251″, Petro posted on Twitter in a message accompanied by a formal statement.

In this sense, Petro has stressed that he has not “departed one centimeter from the Constitution” by “demanding” that all the information be provided “about the murder of 200 fellow citizens and minors and the role of Ñeñe Hernández in the commission of this crime against humanity”.

Barbosa said on Friday that Petro “is not a president, but a dictator,” after the president said he was his boss. Barbosa has argued in particular that his appointment depends on the Supreme Court of Justice.

“The Constitution of 1991, which recognizes this issue, grants the president the power to form the shortlist from which the Attorney General is elected,” Petro highlighted this Saturday, who is on an official visit to Portugal.

“It is true that, in general terms, the Prosecutor is not subordinate to any official, but he is subordinate to the Constitution and the law,” Petro argued.

With regard to the particular case for which they are confronted, Petro has reproached Barbosa for giving “vague explanations” to the “serious and very serious questions raised by a journalist” and that, if true, “would put public order at risk and the institutionality of Justice”.

“The Attorney General does serious damage to the Prosecutor’s Office itself by remaining silent in the face of these denunciations, which if true would imply nothing more and nothing less than the complicity of its delegate prosecutor Daniel Hernández, from the closest circle of both Néstor Humberto Martínez and Francisco Barbosa, in the murder by omission of more than 200 people, including children and members of the Public Force,” warned Petro.

In addition, he recalls that Hernández “continues in his position despite the fact that he was accused of malfeasance and for allegedly threatening a witness in the Odebrecht case.”

Even the Supreme Court of Justice has intervened in the dispute and has expressed its “concern” over Petro’s statements, who have been criticized for his “erroneous interpretation” of the article of the Constitution that establishes the hierarchy and judicial functioning.

Petro has qualified his position. “I accept the call of the Honorable Supreme Court of Justice. I respect and will respect the autonomy and independence of the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation and all branches of public power. But as President of the Republic I will not remain silent in the face of these very serious complaints”, has riveted