The constitutional reform project that seeks to legalize the use of cannabis in adults is advancing in the Congress of the Republic, awaiting its sixth debate, corresponding to the second round, in the plenary session of the House of Representatives.

Faced with the initiative, Senator Carlos Fernando Motoa, of the Radical Change Party, although he declared himself in favor of its legalization in adults, warned that Congress has to regulate with special care to avoid believing that consumption is being encouraged.

He pointed out that it is also necessary to weigh whether this is the right time in the country to take said step.

Similarly, the Parliamentarian stressed that the State has to work hard on prevention with the population, particularly minors, against the consumption of cannabis and other hallucinogenic substances due to the effects on health.

THE NEW CENTURY: What do you think about legalizing adult use of cannabis?

CARLOS FERNANDO MOTOA SOLARTE: In principle, I would think that this constitutional reform, since it must be supported, let’s say that it is what was decided by the Constitutional Court, and I also believe that it is the will of the citizenry to avoid prohibitionism in the consumption of soft drugs.

What is the drawback? That the regulatory issue must be reviewed and structured, so that it is not understood as an apology for consumption. And I say this because of the drama that families with adolescents or young people who are using drugs are currently experiencing. This rule at this time in the country could be understood as a promotion for consumption.

It is not only to avoid prohibitionism, but we do not want to end up trying to encourage the consumption of this drug, which is what could be generated with the pronouncements of some congressmen, of some benches, particularly of the Historical Pact, with the issue of small growers, with all these issues of not persecuting the mafias that are living off drug trafficking.

It is a subject that, although I agree, it is necessary to measure very well if it is the time for that constitutional reform.

THE NEW CENTURY: There are those who consider that it is not convenient to elevate the legalization of cannabis use to constitutional status, what do you think?

CARLOS FERNANDO MOTOA SOLARTE: Although it is true, today the Constitutional Court in a sentence allows the consumption of the personal dose, and the carrying of that personal dose, it is also true that everything that has to do with commercialization and access to the market is prohibited. .

So that position is inconsistent if that trade and use is not approved and released via constitutional reform.

THE NEW CENTURY: In the negative presentation of this project for the fifth debate, although the right to the free development of personality in terms of cannabis consumption is recognized, it warns that it could affect the rights of third parties, especially children and minors…

CARLOS FERNANDO MOTOA SOLARTE: That is why it is necessary to regulate in all its edges and that is why this constitutional norm must be established with precision.

I said it, it is not going to be counterproductive, it is not going to be understood as an apology for consumption or as an incentive.

Of course it has to have some restrictions, not only in public places, in parks, near schools, health centers. That is one of the discussions that we have to give in the Congress of the Republic.

I would say that it could be one of the positions that can be addressed so as not to prohibit, but not to encourage consumption either. It is that, among other things, today cannabis, marijuana, is obtained anywhere by the same ruling of the Court that allows the personal dose.

THE NEW CENTURY: Promoters of the project that legalizes the adult consumption of marijuana, say that it could also give in the country passed to an industry and take advantage of the market abroad, especially in the United States. Wouldn’t it be contradictory due to the problems of illicit crops and drug trafficking that Colombia has?

CARLOS FERNANDO MOTOA SOLARTE: I believe that the issue of public health is of greater importance and what we have to do is raise awareness and education to discourage the consumption of these substances, because studies have shown that in the medium term they cause serious consequences for the health of those who consume.

So I would not think that it would be an export line or that desire to justify this legalization as a matter of economic income for the country, among other things, because exports would also be prohibited, marijuana consumption is not allowed in the entire United States, It is in certain states.

It seems to me a somewhat elementary argument on the part of the defenders of the consumption of psychoactive substances, because I would think that it is not the contribution that generates the impact as some congressmen want to make public opinion believe.

I insist that prohibition on this substance could be eliminated, but it is time to be very aggressive and generate campaigns for awareness, culture and to prevent young people and children from consuming this drug.

THE NEW CENTURY: What analysis do you make of the anti-drug policy of the Petro government?

CARLOS FERNANDO MOTOA SOLARTE: A fiasco, it is truly chaotic because the mafias are not being confronted, the country is being flooded with illicit crops, the organizations that commit crimes with these coca crops and other drugs do not feel persecuted, and that is generating all the criminal activity in the country in different territories or municipalities that previously did not have security problems.

Neither is a public policy established for the issue of prevention. This is abandoned, really everything that has to do with the country’s drug policy is abandoned to its fate, there is no public policy in this government.

THE NEW CENTURY: Can betting on the substitution of illicit crops and reducing forced eradication, as the Government does, give good results?

CARLOS FERNANDO MOTOA SOLARTE: It seems to me that this is the proposal, to promote the substitution of illicit, voluntary crops, that should be the commitment in various regions of the country. Unfortunately, that public policy is not being seen.