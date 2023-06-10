Legambiente, in Piedmont 5 of the green flags of the Alpine arc – Piedmont

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TURIN, JUNE 10 – Piedmont is confirmed as the greenest high-altitude region, with its five 2023 green flags awarded by Legambiente to the Alps. Followed by Friuli-Venezia Giulia with four, Veneto with three flags, Lombardy and Valle d’Aosta with two flags respectively, Alto Adige, Liguria and Trentino respectively with one flag.



There were three Municipalities awarded in Piedmont. There is that of Balme (Turin) for the decision to base the future prospects of the Municipality on preserved nature and the traditional landscape, also through courageous resolutions such as the one against the use of motor vehicles by tourists. There are also Caraglio (Cuneo) for an innovative project that has made it possible to recover a degraded area: from a former military powder magazine to “Acqua Viva” Biopark, and Valdieri (Cuneo) which, a few months after its establishment, has faced, for example the question of the civic uses of the Valasco valley located in its municipal territory. Among local and pro loco associations, the prizes went to the association for the Ecomuseum Valle Elvo and Serra Sordevolo (Biella) for the recovery of knowledge and building skills still suitable today for the development and management of mountain areas, and to Alpstream – Centro for the study of Alpine rivers of Ostana (Cuneo) awarded for the important research carried out on Alpine rivers. (HANDLE).

