Legarda’s sister remembered her death in tears

The reactions left by Daniela Legarda’s video about her brother

Many Internet users immediately reacted to the video that was replicated by other showbiz and entertainment pages in which they took the opportunity to leave a message of support for Daniela Legarda for having lost her brother.

“I understand, it is such a pain that there are no words. The pain is carried in the heart and there is no need to publish it”, “It must be a very strong pain, a lot of strength for all those who have had to go through a situation like this”, “Those wounds never heal”, “It is a pain inexplicable”, mention some of the comments.

This is how Fabio Legarda’s family found out about his death

A few years ago and through a video published on her YouTube channel, the influencer, Daniela Legarda, said that she learned about the tragedy from her mother and assured that it has been a very difficult process for her and her family.

“I want everyone to know the truth because I see that there is still a lot of confusion… My mother first rushed me because we had to make a transfer at the bank, I told her to wait for me because I was recording a video reacting to ‘Nutella’ , Fabi’s song that came out that same day. Then my mom called me again and I thought she was doing it to hurry me up more… And that’s when she told me that Fabio had been shot in the head,” Daniela said between tears.

Incredulous at the news she received, the first thing she thought was that everything had been the result of an attack. However, the emergency led her to react immediately and she went to the hospital where her brother was in the hope that he would be saved.

“I thought he was going to be saved, I thought I had hit him in the ear or in the mouth. We had no details,” said the young influencer.

Later, Daniela revealed that her mother was the first to find out about everything because she called Fabio and the one who answered was a police officer. “My mother called him just to say hello, the police answered and told her that he was very serious, that he was in the hospital and that we needed to hurry.”

The young artist was transferred to the hospital where his uncle worked and they remained hopeful that he would live. However, he himself asked them to say goodbye.

“I hugged him, took his hand and we said goodbye. “It was just the worst, worst day of my life.” This is the video in which Daniela tells all the details about the death of her brother.

