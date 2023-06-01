Legislative act to regulate the trade of marijuana for adults in the country is still in suspense

The future of the draft legislative act that seeks to regulate the trade in marijuana for recreational consumption among adults is still uncertain, after the pending votes in the First Commission of the Senate of the Republic could not be carried out. held on the morning of Tuesday, May 30, as scheduled.

One of them is the approval or not of a proposal to file the initiative established by the Senator of the Liberal Party Karina Espinosa and which was supported by Paloma Valencia and Jonathan Ferney Pulido ‘Jota P Hernández’.

In accordance with this process, if said paper was not approved, a second vote would follow to supply this penultimate debate, which, if approved, would begin its last plenary discussion in the Senate, as explained by the representative to the Chamber, Juan Carlos Losada, that the same day.

However, these procedures were left to see because there was no quorum in that corporation, so this Wednesday, May 31, they would have to be carried out in the process that is taking place in Congress.

“It was not possible to debate our project (…) it was summoned for tomorrow and we believe that it will vote. Due to circumstances external to the project, which have nothing to do with it, it was not achieved (…) there was a whole controversy regarding the National Protection Unit and the security systems of the senators (…) They wanted answers from the National government before to meet,” Losada highlighted what happened in Congress.

However, the speaker of this initiative in the Chamber is optimistic and assures that they have the support of even opposition sectors of the government of the president, Gustavo Petro.

“We are convinced that our colleagues from Cambio Radical are going to play with the project, as they have promised and assured (…) Of course (we have) the support of the Liberal Party, the Historical Pact and Ariel Ávila, who is the only one of the greens who is supporting us. Also (supports) the Comunes Party (…) we will have the 11 votes required for the approval of the project. Let’s keep making strength ”, he maintained.

The Executive, including the Head of State, have insisted that this initiative become a reality, since it will prevent drug traffickers from continuing to profit from this business that continues to be illegal.

In fact, the Minister of the Interior, Luis Fernando Velasco, was the representative of the current Government who urged the congressmen to endorse this legislative act.

“I do believe that a good way to deal with drug addiction in Colombia is to legalize cannabis for recreational use. It will help us a lot and that is why the Government strongly supports this initiative, ”he said.

That was the same argument made by Miguel Samper Strouss, son of former president Ernesto Samper, and president of the Colombian Association of Cannabis Industries.

“The possibility that Colombian producers, that thousands of (them), participate in a market of 50 (billion) dollars a year, the opportunity to protect public health, with strict controls, the door to reduce violence associated with drug trafficking and being able to regulate an illegal market that exists today and that is completely within the reach of our children, were left in suspense due to temporary differences,” he explained.

Samper asked the congressmen not to deny their support for this initiative, since it will be a first step for criminals to stop profiting from the sale of that plant.

“We make a respectful call to both the opposition parties and the Government to put aside their differences (…) and support the invaluable opportunities that this project offers our country. It is time for (…) Colombian society to profit and benefit from a business that until now has only enriched the drug traffickers,” he concluded. with Infobae

