Legislative Assembly approves for the fourteenth time extension of the emergency regime

The Legislative Assembly approved on Tuesday night, with 67 pro-government and allied votes, a new extension to the emergency regime.

The state of exception will be maintained for another 30 days at the request of the Government Security Cabinet. The new deadline applies from Wednesday, May 17 to June 15, 2023.

As the congressional board of directors is accustomed to, the petition was incorporated with a waiver of paperwork and was supported by Nuevas Ideas, the Great Alliance for National Unity (GANA), the National Concertation Party (PCN), the Christian Democratic Party (PDC ) and three deputies who renounced the tricolor of the Nationalist Republican Alliance (ARENA).

The president of the Legislative Assembly, Ernesto Castro, said that those who fear the emergency regime are criminals.

According to official figures, more than 68,500 alleged gang members or collaborators have been captured in this time, of which more than 90% have provisional detention ordered by a judge, the majority for the crime of illegal groups. But also more than 4,000 people have been released because they could not be linked to these criminal structures.

Human rights organizations have denounced repeated violations and abuses by the security forces and in prisons within the framework of the state of emergency, which suspends various constitutional rights, including the right of a person to be duly informed of their rights and the reasons for their detention, as well as the right to have the assistance of a lawyer.

In addition, it extends the term of preventive detention from 72 hours to 15 days and allows the authorities to intervene the correspondence and cell phones of those they consider suspicious.

According to the Constitution, the emergency regime must be approved for 30 days and can be extended, “if the circumstances that motivated it continue.”

The Humanitarian Legal Aid, an NGO, registers until May 10 the names of 114 people detained in penal centers who would have died in different hospitals due to alleged homicide or lack of medical attention.

According to that organization, 92% of the deceased did not belong to gangs and were victims of other inmates, guards, police and military. There are no official reports of the death of those people.

The NGO Cristosal has also reported 3,333 cases of complaints and 3,346 people who say their rights were violated during the emergency regime.