Tonight, the Legislative Assembly approved the Law for the Creation of the Planning Authority of the Historic Center of San Salvador, an entity that will regulate the reorganization of this tourist, cultural and economic zone; and will also ensure its preservation.

This new law will authorize the mayor’s office of San Salvador, the Ministry of Tourism (MITUR) and the Ministry of Culture to give continuity to the revitalization of the Historic Center, promoting private investment through tax incentives, improving processes and creating conditions for businessmen.

According to the Ministry of Tourism, the Historic Center is the second most important area, most visited by tourists.

«The Planning Authority of the Historic Center of San Salvador will fulfill the objective of generating incentives for businessmen and investors. This is an ideal area that promotes tourism and culture,” said Bancada Cyan deputy Edgardo Mulato.