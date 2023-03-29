The index opened at 15,766 points this morning. It once rose by more than 100 points in early trading, and then a little selling pressure came out. The index was under pressure from the 5-day moving average, and the increase was restrained. It is estimated that the index will do a period of consolidation between the 5-day moving average and the monthly line. At this stage, the Qingming holiday is coming soon, and the market has a strong wait-and-see atmosphere. Only when the trading volume can be enlarged, can we have the opportunity to challenge the Wanliu barrier again.

In terms of stocks, due to the impact of the Ching Ming holiday and the imminent government distribution of 6,000 yuan, it will have a positive impact on tourism stocks. Tourism stocks performed well today. Follow-up tourism is still one of the directions for Taiwan’s future development. Tourism after the epidemic Economic recovery can be expected, investors can pay more attention.

From the perspective of the overall economy, the US and European banking stocks have temporarily stabilized under the timely resolution of the crisis by all parties. However, there are still doubts about whether the financial crisis will break out in Germany’s Deutsche Bank. In addition, geopolitical risks are difficult to solve in the short term. Try to choose stocks with fundamental protection and high product competitiveness, such as:

1. Tuokai (4536): Last year’s EPS was 24.89 yuan, and the revenue in the first two months increased by 33.59% compared with the same period last year. Tuokai is a major manufacturer of carbon fiber composite products. It was engaged in sports racket products in the early stage. Recently, it has actively developed into the application field of composite materials, such as bicycles, helmets, aviation and medical equipment. The current order status is good, and the operation is expected to be maintained this year. High level last year.

2. Confucianism (1476): Last year’s EPS was 24.7 yuan, and the revenue in the first two months increased by -36.39% compared with the same period last year. Ruhong is a large manufacturer of elastic knitted fabrics and professional functional apparel. The ready-made garments are in the destocking stage, so the revenue in the first quarter declined relatively. Beginning in March, revenue in the second quarter will grow by leaps and bounds, and operations are expected to eat sugar cane.

3. Biochemistry (1762): The EPS in the third quarter of last year was 1.56 yuan, and the total EPS in the first three quarters was 5.11 yuan. The revenue in the first two months of this year increased by 110.44% compared with the same period last year. Biochemical Bio is a major manufacturer and sales of raw material medicines. It is the first raw material medicine manufacturer in Taiwan to pass the inspection of the US FDA, and has the membership of GPhA. The new continuous manufacturing process has been completed, and the market demand for fish oil EPAE is high. No less, revenue will jump sharply in the second half of the year, and future operations can be expected.

Chen Liwei, an analyst at Enlightenment Investment Consulting

