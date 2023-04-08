After the approval in the economic commissions of the Congress of the Republic in the first debate, the processing of the bill of the National Development Plan at the end of March, will continue the other week in the legislature.

However, the president of ANIF, Mauricio Santa María, mentioned in an analysis that the discussion of this project, which will outline the roadmap for the economy and society in the next four years, “that one of the problems it faces is that it is being done on a par with the projects of the other reforms, and that processing so many structural reforms in such a short time does not leave enough space for debate and generates uncertainty”.

Santa María, expressed that; “In general, the plan seems good to us and focused on what the change is. They are minor repairs, more than the plan, we are concerned about the reforms, which can complicate the development of the Plan”.

According to the economist, within all the discussion of the PND and the structural reforms “we have forgotten the fiscal issue, but it is something that is still there, and it is strong.”

Santa María emphasized that when spending increases, then it is very difficult to cut it, and recalled that in Colombia spending is around 22 or 23 points of GDP, while tax revenues are around 14 or 15% of GDP.

In the same way, he also recognized that the Medium-Term Fiscal Framework proposes a path to reduce the deficit, “but that it begins to materialize from 2024, but especially from 2026, when the government will no longer be there.”

repairs

For the president of ANIF, he indicated that, although the objections are “minor”, there are some criticisms in relation to the goals, the process that the Plan is undergoing and the focus on some sectors.

Express: “We are a bit concerned about the size of the Plan, it has 300 articles of which 282 were approved by ‘pupitrazo’, and that is terrible because there has been no discussion. But what worries the most is that during the process of Congress, more articles are always put into it. And it will probably be the Development Plan with the most articles in history, and we will have to see if that is good or bad”.

The economist also questioned the goals of the National Development Plan, which projects a potential growth rate of 2.7% and at the same time an average unemployment indicator of 9%.

“That is not going to happen, growing at 2.7% unemployment is not going to reach 8.9%. We know that growing beyond 3.5% is difficult, but the Development Plan is somewhat aspirational, we should make it more difficult, but also consistent with the goals of reducing unemployment and poverty”, he indicated.

In addition, he expressed his concern about the creation of new subsystems and funds, which in the future would be difficult to eliminate and would become permanent expenses. He also qualified the article that proposes a direct turn to ADRES as negative, and assured that it falls short in sectors such as infrastructure and education, especially primary and secondary.

“Although there is an important emphasis on tertiary roads and fluvial transport, there are very few mentions of investment in megaprojects, which are key to the development of the country and the regions. It would be useful to launch the 5G works program,” said the economist.

In addition, he proposed to use royalty resources in high-impact projects.

another approach

ANIF, on the other hand, also stressed that the exclusively multisectoral approach in the Plan is impractical for implementation and for proper monitoring of the use of allocated resources.

The Minister of Finance and Public Credit, José Antonio Ocampo, said that “the PND is a commitment to a stable economy that integrates the expectations of the territories and leads them in the coming years to close gaps and increase productivity with social justice” .

The article highlights the approval by the economic commissions of Congress of the creation of the ‘Basic Income Program’ and the ‘Zero Hunger Program’, which will make it possible to advance in the reduction of gaps and the human right to food that is within of the great transformations proposed by the National Development Plan.

In the same way, support was given to the creation of the National Council of Popular Economy that seeks to provide inter-institutional actions that allow strengthening and supporting this productive segment of the country. The foregoing is in line with the commitment of the National Development Plan to strengthen the dignified and decent work policy and the implementation of the Popular Economy.