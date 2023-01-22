Caption: Shanghai received 1,654,200 tourists on the first day of the holiday

Xinmin Evening News (Reporter Yang Yuhong) On January 21, the first day of the Spring Festival holiday, Shanghai received 1.6542 million tourists, a year-on-year increase of 11.76%. The overall operation of the cultural tourism market is stable, no major security incidents have occurred, and no emergency reports involving epidemic prevention and control have been received.

Focusing on the theme of “Happy New Year’s Eve, everything you want”, Shencheng organized more than 500 cultural and tourism holiday service supplies to create a strong festive atmosphere, stimulate consumption in the cultural and tourism market, and continue to highlight the “Happy New Year’s Eve in Shanghai” holiday The brand effect of cultural tourism is to promote the deep integration of cultural tourism and high-quality development, and better meet the new consumption needs of citizens and tourists.

There are ten major themes in the Spring Festival cultural tourism activities: namely, the “Red Beginning Tour” based on the red landmarks; the “Shanghai Suburb Ecological Tour” to enjoy the natural scenery of the city’s suburbs; the “New City Leisure Tour” to experience the development achievements of the five new cities; The “Cultural Museum and Art Tour” with artistic charm; the “Science Popularization Industry Tour” that guides citizens and tourists to learn and have fun while traveling; “River water tour” with riverside scenery; “Intangible cultural heritage town tour” highlighting Shanghai culture and Jiangnan culture; “Digital experience tour” with comprehensive and deep integration of “Internet + cultural tourism”; open night space of cultural venues and tourist venues “Fashion Night Tour”. The Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism, together with the cultural and tourism authorities of 16 districts in the city, will work together to create a new year in Shanghai. At the same time, 101 tourist attractions in Shanghai launched ticket discounts during the Spring Festival, inviting citizens and tourists to have an in-depth experience and discover a different Shanghai.

From January 20th to the morning of January 21st, Shencheng’s two-level cultural law enforcement agencies carried out a total of 27 law enforcement inspections, dispatched 94 law enforcement personnel (times), inspected 159 (times) of various business premises, and conducted network inspections (including websites) , APP, etc.) 12 companies.

On New Year’s Eve, the cultural and tourism management departments at the two levels in the urban area will restrict A-level tourist attractions, museums, art galleries, public libraries, cultural centers, community cultural activity centers, travel agencies, hotels, theaters, entertainment venues, Internet access service business premises and other places. Carried out supervision and inspection, a total of 526 inspection units were dispatched, and 641 inspection personnel were dispatched. No major security emergencies have occurred in the cultural tourism industry system today.