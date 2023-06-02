Home » Lehrberg/Ansbach | Prevention days for illegal car races
News

Lehrberg/Ansbach | Prevention days for illegal car races

by admin
Lehrberg/Ansbach | Prevention days for illegal car races

A bright red car wreck – completely demolished. You might notice that today and tomorrow in Lehrberg and Ansbach. Behind this are the prevention days of the Middle Franconian police on the subject of banned motor vehicle races. Officers from the Central Franconia police and specialists from the CarTuning control group will be present at an information stand. The officials want to explain both the dangers and the consequences of illegal races. Even taking part is punished severely and if other people are injured or even killed, there is a risk of up to ten years in prison. An original car wreck from a serious accident in 2018 illustrates how dangerous the whole thing can be. You can find out the story of this today from 6 p.m. to midnight at the car wash in Lehrberg and tomorrow from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Karlsplatz in Ansbach.

See also  Ice and snow tourism continues to heat up, leading the new trend of Spring Festival travel_China Economic Net——National Economic Portal

You may also like

Chatgpt, new things to cook for legal managers

POLICE INTERVENES IN FORMER COPACO PREMISES IN RESPONSE...

Online esoteric consultations: are they reliable?

MIMIT, 108 million to refinance “Smart&Start Italia”

Beijing Children’s Reading Month launched a collection of...

Gold Record film that tells the story of...

Former professionals continue to join the Su Cupo.com...

The 10 best dental marketing books

Ukraine. The escalation of attacks worries about the...

Imran Khan strongly condemns the arrest of Chaudhry...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy