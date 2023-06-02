Lehrberg/Ansbach | Prevention days for illegal car races

A bright red car wreck – completely demolished. You might notice that today and tomorrow in Lehrberg and Ansbach. Behind this are the prevention days of the Middle Franconian police on the subject of banned motor vehicle races. Officers from the Central Franconia police and specialists from the CarTuning control group will be present at an information stand. The officials want to explain both the dangers and the consequences of illegal races. Even taking part is punished severely and if other people are injured or even killed, there is a risk of up to ten years in prison. An original car wreck from a serious accident in 2018 illustrates how dangerous the whole thing can be. You can find out the story of this today from 6 p.m. to midnight at the car wash in Lehrberg and tomorrow from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Karlsplatz in Ansbach.

