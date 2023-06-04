Leipzig in a state of emergency: violence, property damage and 1,000 demonstrators surrounded

In A demonstration in Leipzig escalated late on Saturday afternoon. At a meeting with around 1,500 participants from the left spectrum in the southern suburbs, stones, objects and firecrackers were thrown towards the police after the end. On Sunday afternoon, the police said that 50 police officers were injured over the weekend. Two of them are disabled. According to the police, demonstrators were also injured. However, no information can be given about their number. A total of around 3,000 police officers were on duty in the city over the weekend.

The police spoke of “massive riots” on Alexis-Schumann-Platz on Sunday night and surrounded some of the demonstrators. According to the police, there were 1,000 people. Several water cannons had also been positioned, but were not used. Until the early hours of the morning, the police recorded the personal details of the people who were surrounded. According to the information, the last identity was found around 5 a.m. in the morning. There is a suspicion of serious breaches of the peace and physical attacks on emergency services against demo participants.

Between 40 and 50 people were taken into custody by Sunday noon. 30 people were arrested. The public prosecutor’s office is now examining the arrest applications, the police said. Arrest warrants were issued against five people on Saturday. According to the police, they were taken to a detention center. These are two 28-year-olds and three men aged 20, 25 and 32.

Leipzig’s Mayor Burkhard Jung described left-wing demonstrators as “crazy delinquents” on Sunday. The SPD politician said at the reception of the RB Leipzig team in the new town hall in Leipzig on Sunday: “What a weekend this city has behind it again. Incredible. Grönemeyer concert, city festival, completely crazy offenders in Connewitz – that’s all part of it .”