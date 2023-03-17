Former Liverpool and Lazio midfielder Lucas Leiva announced his retirement from football today, Friday, due to a heart problem, bringing the curtain down on a 17-year professional career.

The 36-year-old played around 600 matches during his career, mostly in Europe, after joining Liverpool in 2007 before moving to Serie A in 2017, where he played for five seasons with Lazio.

Last summer, Leva returned to his boyhood club, Gremio, and played 17 matches and scored three goals for the Brazilian team, before he was sidelined in December when he was diagnosed with a heart attack after routine checks.

“I sincerely thank Gremio for all the support he has given me over the past three months,” Leiva told a news conference. Today I announce my retirement. It was a difficult period.

“I ended my career where I wanted, but not the way I wanted,” he added. But I trust that a new chapter will begin. My health comes first.”

The Brazilian player, who won the 2007 South American Under-20 Championship, also won 24 international matches.