Lele Pons and Guaynaa’s wedding became a mini-concert of invited celebrities. Photo: Web

influence her Lele Pons and her husband Guaynaa, they are back from their honeymoon in Dubai. In these weeks, their celebrity-studded wedding like Paris Hilton, Chayanne or Sebastián Yatra and Aitana, has not stopped giving people talk.

Celebrated in Miami on March 4, the ceremony was a party in style that none of your guests will ever forget. For this reason, after giving their first interview after getting married, there are those who could not avoid asking about the cost of the entire event.

lele pons and guaynaa confess the cost of organizing their wedding in miami laverdaddemonagas.com image e1679837949387
Lele and Guyna They wanted to reveal the detail, which is undoubtedly of great interest to their followers: the astronomical cost of their wedding. Photo: Web

Lele Pons and Guyna they threw the house out the window

It was on the Impaulsive podcast, where they wanted to know directly “in dollars” how much they paid. For Pons it was difficult to give a “realistic” figure, but he has confessed that “without sponsors”, “It would have cost $600,000.”

lele pons and guaynaa confess the amount it cost to organize their wedding in miami laverdaddemonagas.com 16797523410692
Lele Pons and Guaynaa reveal the astronomical cost of their wedding: “More than half a million dollars” Photo: Twitter

“It could have cost that, but I said no, I didn’t want that,” he acknowledged: “At the end of it all, with the sponsors, they were $300,000«.

With information from NV

