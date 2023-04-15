Lemke: Guaranteed energy supply in Germany

Federal Environment Minister Steffi Lemke (Greens) has guaranteed energy security in Germany against the background of the final nuclear phase-out. Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens) and the Federal Network Agency could also assure this – those who are responsible for the energy supply in Germany, said Lemke on Saturday on Deutschlandfunk. Nevertheless, she can understand the worries and fears of the citizens and also of the economy.

Nuclear power will no longer be produced in Germany in the future. The last three power plants went offline on Saturday. With the shutdown of Isar 2 in Bavaria, Neckarwestheim 2 in Baden-Württemberg and Emsland in Lower Saxony, the phasing out of nuclear energy was completed after around six decades: the first reactor in the Federal Republic went into operation in 1960, in the GDR the use of the nuclear power plant began Electricity generation technology 1966.

Lemke emphasized that the energy supply is also guaranteed for next winter. To this end, the federal government is also focusing on the expansion of renewable energies. Lemke added that Germany has a very stable energy supply in international comparison.

The first exit decision was made in 2001 by the then red-green coalition. The black and yellow federal government, which ruled from 2009 to 2013, initially extended the terms, but under the impression of the reactor catastrophe in Fukushima in 2011, they initiated the phase-out of nuclear power again by the end of 2022. Most recently, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) extended the operation of the last three power plants by three and a half months after a long dispute in the traffic light coalition and in view of the gas crisis.