Lemon marshmallow recipe from confectioner Natalia Berladyn

Marshmallow is one of the favorite treats of many people. Today, there are many varieties of this dessert on sale, but you can also try to prepare it at home.

A famous Lviv woman shared the recipe for lemon marshmallow with “FACTS”. confectioner Natalia Berladynwhich previously gave a recipe for plum marshmallows with walnuts.

– Lemon marshmallow is tender and tasty, — says Natalia Berladyn.— Here is his recipe.

Lemon marshmallow recipe based on applesauce For syrup 180 g puree 80 g water 6 g agar 200 g sugar + 30 g glucose (a transparent liquid with a very high viscosity, made on the basis of wheat syrup, is used to regulate the crystallization of sugar in confectionery products — Auth.) /invert syrup (sweet syrup consisting of a mixture of glucose and fructose, a small part of sucrose and water — Auth.) Meringue 65 g protein 65 g sugar 1−2 g citric acid Zest of 1 lemon

Put puree in a saucepan, add water, agar, stir and add sugar and glucose syrup.

Boil the syrup over medium heat, when it starts to boil, cook for 4 minutes.

Whip the meringue to a thick peak.

Pour the finished syrup in a thin stream into the meringue along the side of the bowl and, after pouring the syrup, beat the mass for another 2-3 minutes (until caves/holes are formed).

Turn off the mixer, add lemon zest and gently mix with a spatula.

We put the marshmallow mass in a pastry bag with a nozzle (my favorite nozzle is 1M). Place on parchment and leave to stabilize.

Stabilization takes 24-48 hours at room temperature. Dust with powder and glue the two halves together. Store at room temperature for 2-3 weeks.

