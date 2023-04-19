lend a smartphone? That is out of the question for every fifth person

My smartphone, my data: For a fifth of users, their own smartphone is purely a private matter. 21 percent would not give third parties access to the device – not even family members or friends. This was the result of a representative survey commissioned by the digital association Bitkom eV among 1,004 people in Germany aged 16 and over.

A matter of trust: lend a cell phone within the family

Half (50 percent) would give their partner access to their smartphone. A third (33 percent) would leave the mobile phone to their own children. On the other hand, the approval rate drops drastically. Only 13 percent of children would entrust their parents with their own smartphone. On the other hand, 27 percent would give their device to friends. Only five percent would give their smartphone to a stranger, for example if they wanted to make a call.

“Whether and to whom you want to pass your smartphone on varies from person to person. In any case, it is important to always protect sensitive data such as passwords or banking apps from unauthorized access,” says Dr. Sebastian Klöß, expert for consumer technology at Bitkom.