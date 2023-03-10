Home News Lenin Moreno rules out applying for asylum in Paraguay – Diario La Hora
Lenin Moreno rules out applying for asylum in Paraguay – Diario La Hora

Moreno is one of the 37 prosecuted by the Prosecutor’s Office for the alleged crime of bribery in the Synohidro case.

Lenin Moreno, former President of the Republic, discarded today March 9, 2023, request asylum in Paraguay where he has resided since January 2022.

In that country, he performs functions as commissioner of the Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS) for disability issues.

Moreno is one of the 37 prosecuted by the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) for the alleged crime of bribery in the Synohidro case.

The Public Ministry opened an inquiry for allegedly having benefited from his family of alleged bribes paid by the state company China Synohidro for the construction, in the province of Napo, of the Coca Codo Sinclair hydroelectric plant. (SC).

