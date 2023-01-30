After the uncertainty of more than 40 minutes, due to the electrical storm and waterlogging of the field, the ball rolled for the first date of the BetPlay League, at Hernán Ramírez Villegas.

The first goal of the match came from Daniel Giraldo, around minute 18 with a header, after a Macalister Silva cross from the left side.

The stagnation in some places on the field make the plays difficult and Pereira, although he plays at home, has no control over the match; however, they fight for the ball. The first corner kick for Deportivo Pereira came around the 18th minute, which was wasted and did not become the goal that would equalize the dispute.

minute 30, Yellow card for Leonardo Castro for angrily protesting to the referee.

With troubled spirits about the minute 46 + 1 came Pereira’s goal, for rmid-distance shot, which was taken advantage of by Moreno.

After the end of the first half, and with a tied score (1-1), Millonarios changed the strategy, Alberto Gamero moved the substitute bench, Guerra entered for Pereira, and Elvis Perlaza left the field of play for Israel Alba.

On the other hand, Deportivo Pereira did not make variations for the complementary part.

And just minutes after starting the second part, in the mMinute 53 came Millonarios’ second goal. Leonardo Fabio Castro scored with his right foot.

Minute 60, Deportivo Pereira was saved. R.Guerra’s left leg shot that went wide after Silva’s cross from the left.

Millonarios’ third goal came on minute 69Leonardo Castro’s double, which left the score at 3-1.

But the local was not intimidated, and began to recover and regain control. Arlye Rodríguez, in the mminute 71 put the score at 3-2.

After this goal, a more organized Deportivo Pereira is seen, who holds the ball and Millonarios is cornered; however, Deportivo Pereira fails to define actions and the match ends in favor of the visitors.