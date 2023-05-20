Leofoo Village received a bomb threat letter and was closed for one day

The Leofoo Village Theme Amusement Park in Hsinchu confirmed today that it received a bomb threat letter. The park did not dare to be careless. In addition to calling the police immediately, it also carried out emergency evacuation. It happened to be the weekend, and nearly a thousand tourists poured into the park, all under the guidance of the staff leave the garden. Leofoo Village announced that it will be closed for one day today, and is currently cooperating with the police for inspections.

Leofoo Village stated that it received a bomb threat letter earlier this morning. Based on the safety considerations of tourists and colleagues, the park will be closed at 11 am. At the same time, it will conduct a comprehensive inspection with the police to ensure safety. For each visitor who has entered the park today, Leo Foo Village will provide “2 park tickets per person” as compensation.

(Wang Jiaqing, He Liwen, Zhongshi News Network)

