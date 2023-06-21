Home » Leonardo da Vinci’s Atlantic Codex Arrives in the US
Leonardo da Vinci’s Atlantic Codex Arrives in the US

Washington).- Parte del Atlantic Codex by artist Leonardo da Vinci has arrived in Washington thanks to an exhibition that opened this Tuesday to embody the spirit of the “Italian genius” through futuristic drawings on industry and mechanics, through engineering and flight.

This is the first monographic exhibition in the United States dedicated to Leonardo da Vinci’s Atlantic Codex, with 12 drawings of the 1,119 papers that make up the complete work, preserved in Italy at the Veneranda Biblioteca Ambrosiana.

This selection chronicles the artist’s entrepreneurial spirit over more than forty years, from 1478 to 1519, and will be accessible to the American public for the first time.

The exhibition «Imagining the future. Leonardo da Vinci: in the mind of an Italian genius” can be visited until August 20 at the Martin Library Luther King Jr. Memorial, where Americans will be able to learn about the artist’s ability to “imagine the future.”

Two of the chosen drawings are from the year 1478, the oldest in the Atlantic Codex, the director of the Pinacoteca Ambrosiana in Milan, Alberto Rocca, explained to EFE. One of them symbolizes a rotating crane, inspired by the lifting machines used in the works of the architect Filippo Brunelleschi for the construction of the cathedral of Santa Maria del Fiore in Florence.

According to Rocca, the set of drawings reflects the ideas of flight, hydraulics and industry with sketches such as that of silk production, notorious during Da Vinci’s time in Milan. Likewise, designs are also reflected -by means of pen, ink and black chalk- of mechanisms such as the one that allows a mechanical wing to be lifted and rotated.

«Leonardo da Vinci was able to imagine the future. In the Atlantic Codex he analyzes the present, but he has ideas for the future”, Rocca pointed out about the choice of the name for the exhibition.

The General Confederation of Italian Industry, known as Confindustria, is the main organizer of this initiative and has collaborated with other Italian companies interested in a letter of introduction to the US such as Intesa Sanpaolo, ITA Airways, 24 ORE Cultura, Dolce&Gabbana, Dompé, Pirelli and Trenitalia. EFE

