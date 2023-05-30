Leonardo DiCaprio was interested in Hocus Pocus

Some time ago Leonardo DiCaprio also expressed interest in Hocus Pocus and carefully evaluated his involvement: who would he play?

Leonardo DiCaprio has experimented with various roles on the big screen. Her name has often been associated with great directors such as Clint Eastwood, Sam Raimi, Woody Allen, Alejandro González Iñárritu, Quentin Tarantino e Martin Scorsese. And it seems that the Oscar-winning actor, many years ago, gave in to temptation, presenting himself at the audition for Hocus Pocus. Fantasy film among the most loved of the 90s and recently returned with a sequel in streaming on Disney+, Hocus Pocus has become a cult and would have intrigued even Leonardo DiCaprio long ago. But who would he play?

When Hocus Pocus hit theaters in 1993, it wasn’t an immediate hit. Over time, it has become a cult and has gained a sequel thirty years later, directed by Anne Fletcher and with the inevitable and perfidious Sanderson sisters back from the afterlife. Even Leonardo DiCaprio, at the time, expressed interest in the fantasy story set in Salem. He told it several years ago to the microphones of Varietyexplaining that he only met the director once Kenny Ortega to interpret Max Dennison. However Leonardo DiCaprio at that time was also evaluating other job opportunities, also busy with the casting of Want to start over e Happy Birthday Mr Grape. And it is above all out of interest in the latter film that he gave up on Hocus Pocus. According to what was told to Variety, the production offered “more money than I ever dreamed” to Leonardo DiCaprio to agree to star in Hocus Pocus. Unfortunately, the actor later decided to turn it down and focus mainly on Happy Birthday Mr. Grape.

I don’t know where I got the courage. You live in an environment where you are influenced by people who tell you to make lots of money and strike while the iron is hot. But I’m proud of how I managed my career, with my beliefs.

Following his instincts, Leonardo DiCaprio earned an Oscar nomination for the role of Arnie Grape, entering the shortlist of the youngest actors to get a nomination for best supporting actor at the Academy Awards. As for Hocus Pocus, according to Kenny Ortega the meeting with Leonardo DiCaprio was not useless. To the microphones of Entertainment Weekly, said DiCaprio’s casting as Max was worthwhile, because he realized he wanted a sincere and funny young actor just like him. And a little later Max – the star role – was assigned to Omar Katz.