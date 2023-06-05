Home » Leonardo Vanegas made his position available after defeat against El Nacional –
Cuenca coach Leonardo Vanegas made his position available as Gualaceo SC strategist. API


Gualaceo lost at home 3-4 against El Nacional. The game was played on the night of Sunday, June 4, at the Jorge Andrade Cantos stadium, in Azogues for date 13 of the LigaPro Serie A. After this defeat, the cast of Jardín Azuayo became complicated in the standings.

The home owner took the lead on the scoreboard through Henry Patta, who took advantage of a mistake by his rivals to take the lead, at minute 37. However, the equalizer came through Ronni Carrilo, at minute 43.

For the second half, the military cadre showed better effectiveness. Maicon Solis and Jorge Órdoñez scored for the Quito team and it seemed that victory was assured, but the public enjoyed minutes of pure football, in the duel between Azuayos and Pichinchanos.

Gualaceo had one more joy, since Ousmane N’Dong discounted for the local team. However, the happiness lasted, as Byron Palacios scored the fourth goal for the visitors. A play followed by the Uruguayan Joaquín Vergés scored the third for Gualaceo (4-3).

This triumph motivates El Nacional. The Puros Criollos add 24 points and are located third in the standings, while Gualaceo stagnates with 14 points and remains in 11th place.

On the next date, the Jardín Azuayo team will visit Emelec on Monday, June 12 at 7:00 p.m.

The ‘Maya’ makes his position as coach available

After the defeat of Gualaceo, its coach, Leonardo Vanegas from Cuenca, made his position available to the team’s board of directors.

According to the coach, the results are not with him, since of the last five games, his coaches have added four defeats and a draw. They are two points away from entering the relegation zone.

The Gualaceo leadership, so far, has not issued any statement about the statements of the Azuayan professional, who adds his second season in command of this cast in Serie A.

