Leonel Álvarez sounds to reach the technical direction of Tolima

Why would Leonel Álvarez be close to reaching Tolima?

According to what the medium focused on the daily events of Deportes Tolima, ‘El Rincón Vinotinto’, learned, the paisa strategist, Leonel Álvarez would be very close to occupying the position of the Tolima team. The coach who is currently at Cienciano in Peru could move to Colombia if the economic and contractual offer is adjusted to better conditions for him.

Cienciano currently occupies the 14th place in the Peruvian tournament, located in the lowest area of ​​the table with the last two games lost in their league performance.

“The ball is in the team’s field”, said the source close to Álvarez to the specialized media when asked about the exposed situation. However, the club has not released any information about this alleged negotiation. The value that Álvarez would charge is high, which could place the club in a position of evaluation and agreement to reach a good port.

Álvarez lifted the Colombian league trophy as a strategist in 2009 with DIM and in 2016 with the same team. In 2014 the Super League with Deportivo Cali and the First Division title with Cerro Porteño in 2017. The foregoing would support his experience as him, bringing him closer to a club that has become accustomed to being at the top of football national.