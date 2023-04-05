Home News Leonor del Consuelo Maldonado, “Woman Emblem 2023” – breaking latest news
On March 31, 2023, in the National Assembly, in Quito, the event was held to recognize the Emblem Woman 2023. This act was organized by the Faces Foundation, Eclipse representations and the Miss ambassador of the Culture of Ecuador, to recognize to distinguished women in the month of women.

It is the first time that this regional denomination is made. Of more than 100 folders presented at the national level and two international applications, they selected 12, to whom they gave such recognition and not just one, since they are all empowered women. Leonor del Consuelo Maldonado Pinzón, from Loja, Puyango canton, appeared in this contest.

She is a young professional, Master in Foreign Trade and International Business. Engineer in Foreign Trade, said recognition is based on social work and contribution to work with other women, helping to make visible her problems and the position of femininity as the foundation of society.

In the National Assembly he presented the paper: “Stand firm and stand up, because it is not necessary to make the woman fit into the world, but rather the world to fit the woman.”

Just Germain Leiva Cordova.

