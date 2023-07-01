L’EOS in rally and of 10% The Investing.com

L’EOS in rally e del 10%

Investing.com – EOS was trading $0.7740 as of 15:52 (13:52 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, up 10.38% for the day. This is the largest single-day percentage increase since June 30.

The jump pushes the EOS market capitalization up to $853.2010M, thus reaching 0.07% of the total cryptocurrency market. At its high point, the EOS market had peaked at $17.5290B.

For the previous 24 hours, EOS was trading in a range between $0.7361 and $0.8024.

Over the past seven days, the EOS had seen a rise in its value with a gain. The volume of EOS traded in the last 24 hours, at the time of writing, comes in at $402.5263M, representing 0.76% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It had been trading within a range of $0.6544 to $0.8024 for the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 96.63% from its all-time high of $22.98 hit on April 29, 2018.

Meanwhile in the cryptocurrency market

Bitcoin traded at $30,555.3 on the Investing.com Index, down 1.46%.

Ethereum traded at $1,923.45 on the Investing.com Index, up 3.59%.

The market capitalization of Bitcoin was $593.4150B, representing 49.56% of the total of all cryptocurrencies, while that of the cryptocurrency Ethereum reached $231.4342B and 19.33% of the total.

