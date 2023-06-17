Lepore, Bologna becomes the first city at 30 km from 1st July – Emilia-Romagna

news-txt”>

“From 1 July Bologna will become the first 30th city in Italy”. This was announced by the mayor of Bologna and of the metropolitan city, Mateo Lepore, hoping that the decision to lower the speed limit to 30 km per hour on the streets of the city will become “national law”.

A first transition phase will start in days, which will last until January 1 when the sanctions will come into force for those who travel the streets of Bologna at a higher speed. Time necessary to carry out some important interventions – including equipping Bologna with ad hoc billboards – to organize safe driving courses and inform citizens of this “change of model”.

“The goal is zero deaths on the roads – added Lepore during a meeting with the press in the Municipality -. We want to give a strong signal at a national level”. “Slowing down cars and transport means being able to give people more space – explains Lepore – and give time back to their lives. By going slower, we will all go faster, we will arrive at our destination, there will be more pedestrian school areas, more safe crossings, foot buses and green areas. It is an investment of 24 million euros that we are making to make the streets safer” to which we will add, in the autumn, “the Green Footprint project to create 6 urban parks for a further 35 million euros”.

In the opinion of the mayor of Emilia, again, “it is an investment that goes hand in hand with the tram, the passer-by, various safe crossings. It is a different model of city”. “Bologna began this journey in 1989 – explains Lepore -. A third of Bologna is already zone 30 and in those areas the life of citizens has improved. Now let’s close the circle”.

In any case, Lepore argued again, "a national law is needed to ensure that all cities go in this direction and resources must be given to cities to improve public space".