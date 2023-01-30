Yesterday in the celebration of the world day against Leprosy or Hansen’s Disease, we sought to raise awareness and reduce the stigma against those who suffer from it.

It is not malignant or dangerous, but apparently it carries a bad reputation because it manifests itself with very visible signs that sometimes reflect a repulsive appearance in the patient, causing greater social rejection due to lumps and ulcers on the skin.

It is an infectious disease, caused by a microorganism; If not treated in time, it can cause disability. Once acquired, the skin, hands, feet, eyes, and mucosal surfaces of the respiratory tract are mainly affected.

initial symptoms

Light or dark spots or nodules on the skin, which cause skin lesions and loss of sensitivity in the affected area. Other symptoms include muscle weakness and tingling in the hands and feet.

When cases are not treated at the onset of signs, the disease can cause progressive and permanent sequelae, including deformities and mutilations, reduced limb mobility, and even blindness.

free treatment

In Colombia, the Strategic Plan for the Prevention and Control of the disease is currently being implemented throughout the national territory, which aims to reduce the prevalence of the disease to maintain compliance with international criteria for the elimination of the disease in the country, until achieve indicators that account for no transmission.

Leprosy is not eradicated

The country reports in recent years a variation in the number of new cases of leprosy. According to the information published by the Ministry of Health and Social Protection, for the year 2017 there were 362 cases, for 2018 the report was 324 and with respect to 2019 there were 339 cases. Meanwhile, with a cutoff to the third quarter of 2020, (136) cases were reported.

Leprosy is cured with a simple, effective and free treatment, and the medicines are delivered by the Ministry of Health to all patients with the disease.

The transmission of leprosy occurs directly, “from person to person”, by inhalation of secretions from the upper respiratory tract (nose and mouth), derived from the prolonged coexistence (from 3 to 5 years) of a person with a sick person. not treated.

Risaralda in 2022

In said term, 5 cases of patients with leprosy residing in the department were reported to the Epidemiological Surveillance System, Sivigila. Dosquebradas 1, La Virginia 1, and 3 in Pereira.

For Colombia in 2021

A total of 297 cases were reported, of these 270 belong to new cases, and despite their downward trend, there were statistically significant increases in Antioquia, Cauca and Nariño.