The tax judges said it in technical language but the meaning of the sentence is clear: “Never have we seen a tenant who takes on very expensive renovation work on a place that is not his own without having provided any compensation for the costs incurred in the contract”. To be even clearer: either you’re a chicken or you’re trying.
Per
Lerici, the Eco del Mare dribbles the taxman: the VIP resort of Zucchero’s partner is condemned
The tax judges said it in technical language but the meaning of the sentence is clear: “Never have we seen a tenant who takes on very expensive renovation work on a place that is not his own without having provided any compensation for the costs incurred in the contract”. To be even clearer: either you’re a chicken or you’re trying.