“Relax and clear the epidemic prevention, Beijing road is blocked and long”, this is the headline of a report on China in the international edition of the “Echo” on Friday. The newspaper’s report from a special correspondent in Shanghai said that the Chinese authorities are walking on a narrow road. On the ridge, on the one hand, the epidemic is heating up again, and on the other is the anger caused by repeated lockdowns.

Several major cities in China have announced the relaxation of anti-epidemic measures in recent days, and Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan’s speech on Wednesday brought hope to change this three-year anti-epidemic strategy. The Chinese health official and a core figure in the prevention of the new crown epidemic promised to “optimize” the epidemic prevention in a small and continuous way in her speech, but did not mention the “clearing” policy, and she is known for her firm implementation of the zeroing policy. At the end of March She visited Shanghai during the period when Shanghai was blocked. Sun Chunlan said on Wednesday that as the virus’s curative power decreased and the vaccination rate increased, China faced “new situations and new tasks” in epidemic prevention. She emphasized the need to speed up the vaccination of the elderly. Only 66% of the elderly in China over the age of 80 have completed vaccinations. It is said that this major deficiency has delayed China’s real reopening. According to Caixin, Beijing is proposing to increase the vaccination rate of the elderly to 90% by the end of January Ambitious goals.

The report quoted Nomura analysts as saying that Sun Chunlan’s speech sent a new strong signal that the zero-clearing policy will end in the next few months. And Guangzhou, where violent clashes between protesters and police broke out on Tuesday, announced the lifting of a weeks-old lockdown despite the high number of cases, a decision that was widely followed and warmly welcomed on the Chinese Internet. At the same time, Nomura experts also pointed out that perhaps this could mark the beginning of abandoning the zero-clearing policy, but it has not been completed. “The road to full reopening will still be slow, painful and twists and turns.”

Here the author first mentions that China is facing a surge in infection rates as winter sets in, which could seriously disrupt local authorities’ relaxation of measures, with about 35,800 new infections reported on Thursday, a near-record figure. Second, it will take time for officials to change the narrative. For nearly three years, authorities have described the coronavirus as a deadly threat. Some people do have fear of the new crown. This Thursday, two major Chinese newspapers published articles, reporting the conclusions of scientific research experts that the curative power of Omicron virus has decreased, which seems to be preparing for the public to change their mentality. Finally, there is the political aspect. According to reports, the eradication of the epidemic has been labeled as Xi Jinping’s personal label, and the victory in the fight against the epidemic is regarded as evidence that the Chinese model is superior to Western democracies. Therefore, we cannot risk the possibility of a deadly epidemic in China with a population of 1.4 billion. risk. Likewise, the Chinese government can give the impression that it will back down under the pressure of demonstrations. Therefore, while making an optimized commitment to epidemic prevention, the authorities called for “suppression” of “hostile forces.” Since Monday, major Chinese cities have deployed police in large numbers, including at street stations and stations, to prevent new protests.

Macron’s visit to the United States: Demonstrates strong friendship between France and the United States despite differences

The newspapers continued to follow up on French President Emmanuel Macron’s state visit to the United States. On the third day of the visit, Macron met with Biden. The two sides reaffirmed the friendship between France and the United States and their commitment to the conflict in Ukraine. “Liberation” said that Biden told Macron that France was his best friend. Le Figaro’s special report from Washington also focused on the lavish reception Macron received at the White House, as both presidents showed the strength of their alliance despite their differences. As for France’s dissatisfaction with the US IRA-the inflation reduction law, as Biden said, Macron is actually accusing the US and the EU of “unequal status”. The day before, Macron described the US measure, which heavily subsidizes local companies, as “too radical” and may harm European companies and jobs, and demanded that the EU, as a good friend, should be respected from trade wars. Although Biden’s response showed openness in principle, saying that adjustments could be made to exclude pardons for countries that cooperate with the United States, it did not pass any pardons. And for now that seems to satisfy Macron, who said “the US wants a strong industry and safe future technology: we want exactly the same,” the problem is, “there’s such a big gap in subsidies,” the US It is possible to monopolize the entire industry. Macron urged that “technical discussions” must find solutions to “succeed together, not against each other”. Both expressed confidence at the end of their meeting.

French government prepares for risk of partial blackouts in winter

In addition, many newspapers also reported that due to insufficient nuclear power production, the French government is preparing for possible power outages in winter. New words to learn, and the government is gradually preparing people for this possibility. Unscheduled local outages are necessary to avoid power outages, meaning people can be without heat, phone or internet for hours. The government issued a notice to regional premiers on Thursday asking them to prepare for the risk in January, and local authorities will be responsible for ensuring that priority emergency services, hospitals, security services, transport and schools continue to operate, assisting businesses and the public Cope with the inconvenience of power outages.