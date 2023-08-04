Less bus frequency generates inconveniences for users

Passengers take the bus at night on Avenida Solano and 12 de Abril. XCA

“My time to leave work is at eight at night. I have to take a bus on line 12 or 5 and it takes 20 minutes or more”. This is how Angelita Déleg expresses herself, who waits at the Avenida Solano and 12 de Abril station.

On holidays, urban public transport schedules are modified at night and waiting times between units are extended. This creates inconveniences for users who have to go home after the workday.

Angelita assures that if she cannot find a bus, she must take a taxi to the South Control area, which costs between 2.50 and 3 dollars and she cannot do it every day, due to her financial situation.

Changes

Diego Idrovo, president of the Chamber of Transport of Cuenca, explains that between the months of June, July and August there is a decrease of between 20% and 30% in the number of passengers, so the frequencies are changed according to each route.

Waiting time can be extended from six to eight, depending on demand. Likewise, there are critical schedules due to the high vehicular traffic, which generates delays in the established schedules. The travel time varies depending on each bus line.

“The demands of the night service are, above all, due to studies and we are concerned because the collection this season is low. The operating cost from 8:30 p.m. is around 30 to 40 dollars, although peak hours help to make up for this, service and operating costs must be balanced”, says the leader.

User complaints are constant. Steven Domínguez waits daily for line 24 to go to El Valle. Until 19:00 he gets a bus, but after that the service becomes intermittent and on weekends it is until 17:00.

Dora Peña, a citizen who uses the bus daily, must pay for a taxi during this holiday season due to the shortage of frequencies until 10:00 p.m. A taxi charges two dollars. “They add up to 10 dollars a week and 40 dollars a month,” she says.

The CTC manages the claims and complaints of the users, for this it asks to identify the stop, the line, the type of non-compliance of the unit and the time to make a review and take the corrective measures once the citizen complaint is verified.

The internal regulations of the CTC establish sanctions, among them, when the unit does not pick up passengers at the respective stops, due to poor service or if they are driving with their cell phones in hand.

The reasons why the units can be delayed are: due to eventual deviations, traffic collapse or damage to any unit. In this sense, the CTC responds with a time of between 30 minutes to an hour for the replacement unit to arrive.

Rate

Currently, users pay 30 cents per ticket, a rate that will be reviewed. In September the technical study for the definition of operating costs will be signed.

Alfredo Aguilar, director of Mobility, recalled that the Municipality assumes a subsidy of four cents for each ticket and two cents for half a ticket.

“This will be maintained until a new rate is set, if the technical study is finished. It is necessary to analyze according to the methodology of the National Transit Agency, which studies the cost of operation, kilometers traveled, fuel, maintenance and demand”, said Aguilar.

Subsidy

The Chamber of Urban Transportation of Cuenca is waiting for the Municipality to cancel the payment of five months of subsidy that is pending. The debt is close to a million dollars. The carriers are waiting for the payment to be fulfilled this month, within the framework of the budget for the year 2023 contemplated by the Municipality.

The subsidy is based on the number of passengers transported, that is, it decreases, in the same measure as the demand. The resources of the subsidy are used to cover the financial obligations of 60 million, for the new buses that the Chamber acquired. (PNH)-(I)

475

buses provide the urban transport service in Cuenca with 36 lines. The travel time varies depending on each bus line.

Check the bus lines and their routes in this link.

