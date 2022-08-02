Home News Less clams, more amberjacks. The warmer sea changes our catch
News

Less clams, more amberjacks. The warmer sea changes our catch

by admin
Less clams, more amberjacks. The warmer sea changes our catch

It is hot on land, but it is also hot under the sea. The satellites of the European Copernicus service at the end of July measured 6 degrees above the average in the Ligurian Sea and in southern Spain, 5 in a large part of the Tyrrhenian and Adriatic and 4 degrees in the Sicilian channel. The 24-26 degrees that normally gave bathers a thrill even in August, this year gives way to a feeling of warm broth.

See also  Guizhou College Entrance Examination score line released in 2021: a line with 556 points in liberal arts and 456 points in science_Control

You may also like

Beijing added 1 new case after the entry...

From Salvini to Letta, from Rosato to Serracchiani:...

The hot and sultry weather continues to spread...

Inflation: Low-income employees will pay dearly for the...

National Health Commission: 46 new local confirmed cases...

The marine biologist: “And without more algae, even...

In Northeast China, there is more rainfall in...

Rector Pinton: “A sharp mind and a friend...

The Municipal Bureau held a symposium to celebrate...

Lampa and the GLB Group join forces to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy