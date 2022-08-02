It is hot on land, but it is also hot under the sea. The satellites of the European Copernicus service at the end of July measured 6 degrees above the average in the Ligurian Sea and in southern Spain, 5 in a large part of the Tyrrhenian and Adriatic and 4 degrees in the Sicilian channel. The 24-26 degrees that normally gave bathers a thrill even in August, this year gives way to a feeling of warm broth.