In contrast, the mental health of test persons who only developed high blood pressure later on, i.e. with blood pressure values that were still normal, was comparatively worse. “We suspect that in individuals who feel mentally well with transiently higher blood pressure, reinforcement learning ultimately contributes to the development of long-term hypertension,” explains senior author Professor Dr. Arno Villringer this partial result. If the hypertension is then reduced with medication, those affected often feel tired and exhausted – and do not take the prescribed medication. Adherence to antihypertensive drugs could possibly be improved if the interaction of blood pressure and the psychological well-being of the patient were taken more into account.
Less depressed with high blood pressure
13
See also Agricultural and livestock lands adjacent to the peripheral Claudia Lars are declared protected lands