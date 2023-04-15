Less depressed with high blood pressure

In contrast, the mental health of test persons who only developed high blood pressure later on, i.e. with blood pressure values ​​that were still normal, was comparatively worse. “We suspect that in individuals who feel mentally well with transiently higher blood pressure, reinforcement learning ultimately contributes to the development of long-term hypertension,” explains senior author Professor Dr. Arno Villringer this partial result. If the hypertension is then reduced with medication, those affected often feel tired and exhausted – and do not take the prescribed medication. Adherence to antihypertensive drugs could possibly be improved if the interaction of blood pressure and the psychological well-being of the patient were taken more into account.