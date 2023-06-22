Less than 30% of older adults have a pension

Gloria Camargo

The pension system in Colombia has been the subject of debate in recent weeks, even after the approval of the reform through the Seventh Commission of the Senate. Despite the efforts to improve the system, a study carried out by the Javeriana University reveals that only 25.5% of the elderly in the country have a pension.

The government’s focus in this reform is to seek a broader pension for retirees and increase coverage for those Colombians who contribute, with the aim of achieving an adequate retirement. However, the figures presented by the study show that there is an urgent need to address this problem.

According to the National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE), 14% of the population in Colombia is over 60 years of age, but only 25.5% of them have a pension. This forces many seniors to work longer in order to support themselves financially.

The situation worsens in rural areas, where informal employment and lack of social security contributions are more common. The study reveals that 1.8 million people over the age of 60 are in a situation of poverty. In addition, 60% of older adults in urban areas own their own homes, but a large part of their expenses goes to paying for public services.

Other worrying figures show that 63.7% of older adults do not use the Internet, despite technological advances, and 40% suffer from one or more diseases. Economic constraints make it difficult to access medical treatment and medication.

In many cases, older adults are forced to do informal work, housework and care for other people, which do not offer remuneration or the possibility of contributing to a pension. Despite the rights promoted for the elderly in Colombia, there remains an important gap to cover in terms of the problems that affect this population and prevent them from accessing necessary resources.

It is clear that concrete actions are needed to address this situation. The reform of the pension system is an important step, but greater labor inclusion, access to health services and social programs that support older adults in their well-being and quality of life are also required. This is the only way to close the gap and guarantee a dignified old age for all Colombian citizens.

