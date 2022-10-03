You want to say equal opportunities when in the new Parliament women will sit in less than a third of the seats. Net of the latest possible adjustments due to the cavilliness of the Rosatellum, the unofficial balance sheet returned by the vote of 25 September reads as follows: 193 elected out of a total of 600 senators and deputies. 32.2 percent, less than the average of European parliaments and less than the numbers of the outgoing legislature.