Lessolo, as has already happened to other small towns in the Canavese area, with a population of less than two thousand inhabitants, could lose the only ATM.

Two years ago, in July, the Unicredit branch in the central Via Vittorio Veneto had closed. The minority group Unire and progress per Lessolo brought the issue into the spotlight through a question addressed to the mayor Elena Caffaro. After all, the ATM has been inactive for over two weeks, just to coincide with the August holidays. After reading the question, Caffaro requested a meeting with the management of the credit institution: «We will try to find solutions – the mayor only says – to avoid the closure of an important service for our country. Even if as an administration we have no say in the decision of a private third party. If the bank confirms the sale of the property that houses the offices and the branch, different options should in fact be evaluated in dialogue with other parties. Banca Unicredit, despite having closed its offices two years ago, had kept the ATM. This means that ours is a lively country capable of attracting buyers from neighboring centers. Together we must therefore be able to maintain and enhance these resources ». Opposite the view of the advisers of the opposition group: «In the meantime, without our interest, the issue of the ATM would have remained under the radar. In fact, the administration had not informed the citizens – says the parent company Silvana Vierin -. And in the event that an alternative solution is not found, Lessolo would confirm its characteristic of a dormitory village, losing a service that is widely used, especially by our elderly. However, we remain confident ».

A response is expected in September. The real risk of a stop at the Lessolo ATM is in addition to the impoverishment of the service in nearby places. In Valchiusella the bank branches of Vico and Vistrorio were closed within two years. –