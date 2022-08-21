Home News Lessolo without an ATM for two weeks There is a risk of closure
News

Lessolo without an ATM for two weeks There is a risk of closure

by admin

lydia massia

August 19, 2022

LESSOLO

Lessolo, as has already happened to other small towns in the Canavese area, with a population of less than two thousand inhabitants, could lose the only ATM.

Two years ago, in July, the Unicredit branch in the central Via Vittorio Veneto had closed. The minority group Unire and progress per Lessolo brought the issue into the spotlight through a question addressed to the mayor Elena Caffaro. After all, the ATM has been inactive for over two weeks, just to coincide with the August holidays. After reading the question, Caffaro requested a meeting with the management of the credit institution: «We will try to find solutions – the mayor only says – to avoid the closure of an important service for our country. Even if as an administration we have no say in the decision of a private third party. If the bank confirms the sale of the property that houses the offices and the branch, different options should in fact be evaluated in dialogue with other parties. Banca Unicredit, despite having closed its offices two years ago, had kept the ATM. This means that ours is a lively country capable of attracting buyers from neighboring centers. Together we must therefore be able to maintain and enhance these resources ». Opposite the view of the advisers of the opposition group: «In the meantime, without our interest, the issue of the ATM would have remained under the radar. In fact, the administration had not informed the citizens – says the parent company Silvana Vierin -. And in the event that an alternative solution is not found, Lessolo would confirm its characteristic of a dormitory village, losing a service that is widely used, especially by our elderly. However, we remain confident ».

See also  Ukraine, the Regions ask for military at the borders to control flows. The Ministry of Health: "Swabs and vaccines for refugees"

A response is expected in September. The real risk of a stop at the Lessolo ATM is in addition to the impoverishment of the service in nearby places. In Valchiusella the bank branches of Vico and Vistrorio were closed within two years. –

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

You may also like

Milan is the most expensive city for shopping...

Elections breaking news. Tensions on the lists. Calenda,...

Triora, the keys of the city to the...

The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee...

Vialfrè focuses on the PNRR to further grow...

“Medical” hearts to the party and forge ahead,...

“He beat me and the children”. The murderous...

China’s Korla competition preparation experience: mutual learning, mutual...

In the Mont Avic Park there are unauthorized...

The summer of shift workers in the emergency...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy