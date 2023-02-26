The first of the nine webinars of the new edition will be held on 2 March, which will focus on some topics of the European Agenda for 2023. Among these, the first steps and the development prospects of a European Political Community in support of political dialogue and of cooperation on matters of common interest for the strengthening of the security, stability and prosperity of the European continent.

The training cycle begins Lessons from Europe. A path divided into nine appointments to promote knowledge of the institutions and policies of the European Union and provide information on the financial instruments it makes available.

The webinar cycle addresses some of the key topics of the European Commission Work Program for 2023, such as the European political community, European citizenship and citizens’ rights, the European Climate Pact and policies and actions to equip young people the skills needed for the world of work.

The first webinar will be held on March 2 and will be dedicated to the topic The European Political Community: origins and prospects. In recent times, the European Union has been severely tested by a sequence of crises, tensions and conflicts: the economic recession, the eurozone crisis, the terrorist threat, the wave of migration, Brexit, the pandemic, the return of war with the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In the face of these events, which it is not rhetorical to define as epochal, the European Union has shown, overall, considerable resilience and reactive capacity. National selfishness, which has not been lacking, has never really managed to question the stability of common institutions. But the great changes, of various kinds, which have taken place and are taking place before our eyes also lead us to reflect on the future of the European Union and on the possible initiatives to be undertaken to make it even stronger and capable of effectively managing the great challenges posed by the contemporary. The European Political Community launched by Emmanuel Macron in May 2022, with its limitations and ambitions, is an important contribution in this direction. Analyzing its origins and possible prospects is important for understanding how the Europe we live in could be forged.

Program and registration (by March 1st at 4.00 pm)

The 2023 edition of the cycle resumes the collaboration between the Europe Direct Rome Innovation Center, operating at Formez PA, the Europe Direct Center of the University of Siena, the Europe Direct Center of Trapani Sicily, the Europe Direct Center Chieti and the Europe Direct Center Verona.