Lessons from Europe, webinar on the European program CERV-Citizens, equality, rights and values

Il March 16 the third webinar of the new edition of Lessons from Europe dedicated to the European program DEER for the protection and promotion of the rights and values ​​enshrined in the EU treaties and the Charter of Fundamental Rights and in the international conventions on human rights.

The program CERV- Citizens, equality, rights and valueslaunched by the European Commission in 2021 and funded by the Directorate-General for Justice and Consumers of the European Commission, aims to support and develop open, rights-based, democratic, equitable and inclusive societies based on the rule of law. It is divided into four pillars: Equality, rights and gender equality; Involvement and participation of citizens, Daphne (against violence, gender and against minors), Values ​​of the Union.

Il webinar on March 16, edited by the National Contact Point of the programme, presents the general aspects of the programme, then focusing on some calls for proposals. The lesson concludes with the presentation of the experience of the Municipality of Asti which, with the CLAIRE project, an acronym that stands for “loCal AuthoritIes for a gReener Europe”, won the European tender “Citizens, Equality, Rights and Values ​​Program (CERV ) – Network of Towns 2022”.

Program and registration (by March 15th at 11pm)

The 2023 edition of the cycle resumes the collaboration between the Europe Direct Rome Innovation Center, operating at Formez PA, the Europe Direct Center of the University of Siena, the Europe Direct Center of Trapani Sicily, the Europe Direct Center Chieti and the Europe Direct Center Verona.

