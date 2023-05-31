“Let him investigate all he wants”: Petro to Prosecutor Barbosa

To carry out investigations on the use of the polygraph on the former nanny of the high-ranking Petro official, CTI investigators entered the Galán Building and the Nariño House.

Seven CTI officials appeared this Tuesday at the Casa de Nariño around three in the afternoon to carry out what Attorney General Francisco Barbosa had promised: an inspection of the contentious case of Laura Sarabia, who would have submitted her former employee to a polygraph . They wore black jackets, distinctive caps along with their gear.

The basement of the Luis Carlos Galán Building served as the scene, but it took the authorities almost two hours to cross the street and get there. However, according to prosecutor Barbosa, only that investigative body is authorized to carry out judicial investigations.

But for prosecutor Barbosa, judicial investigations can only be carried out by that investigative entity. In any case, Petro has already responded from Brazil. “It is the same thing that happened in Peru. He can investigate everything he wants, there is no problem, ”said Petro, who diverted the subject and reminded the prosecutor that his pending task is to deliver a detailed report with progress on murders at the hands of the Clan del Golfo.

All this derives from the complaints of Marelbys Meza, the former nanny of the son of Petro’s chief of staff, who claims that she was taken from her house to the basement of that building in a government van after being identified as the main suspect. of the theft of $7,000 in cash.

The issue in this case is that while polygraph tests may be administered to presidential officials when there is a threat to national security, Marelbys is a personal employee of Laura Sarabia, the robbery occurred at the high-ranking official’s home and appears not to have occurred. there is connection to his position as chief of staff.

One of the tasks assigned to the prosecution is to examine the security images of the Galán Building to confirm the entry of the ex-nanny to the polygraph room, where she claims to have felt intimidated. In addition, the prosecutor’s office will investigate the procedures for the entry of visitors because, as Meza told Revista Semana, “they did not ask me for an identity card or anything.” And with that same list, they will be able to verify which people accompanied her to the diligence.