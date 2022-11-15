The epidemic is an order, and prevention and control is a responsibility. Recently, the situation of epidemic prevention and control in our city is severe and complicated. Party organizations and party members and cadres of various departments and units at all levels in the city have thoroughly implemented the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech on epidemic prevention and control, and conscientiously implemented the decisions and arrangements of the Party Central Committee. The municipal government requires that we strive to be at the forefront of epidemic prevention and control, protect people’s lives and health to the greatest extent, minimize the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development, let the party emblem light up around the masses, and let the party flag stand high on the front line of the fight against the epidemic. fluttering.

Yuzhong District immediately issued a letter of proposal to the cadres of the whole district, and the organization department of the district party committee made overall arrangements and established a personnel scheduling mechanism to promote the cadres of the government to participate in the epidemic prevention and control in the front line. The district calls on the cadres and party members of government agencies, enterprises and institutions living in the jurisdiction to report to the local community and grid party organization on the spot, and actively participate in the “door knocking operation”, material distribution, and card point duty according to the unified arrangement of the street community party organization. , nucleic acid testing and other volunteer work.

After receiving the temporary control notice, Niu Xia, a teacher at Shuren Bowen Primary School in Shapingba District, took the initiative to apply to participate in the community epidemic prevention and control work as a volunteer member of the Hongyan Party. In the morning, she wore protective clothing, masks and gloves, and actively participated in the epidemic prevention work; in the afternoon, she took off the protective clothing and devoted herself to online teaching. It is understood that since the beginning of this month, 13,816 party members and cadres in Shapingba District have participated in the epidemic prevention and control work, giving full play to their vanguard and exemplary role.

Jiangbei District issued an initiative to convert party members and cadres in the district to volunteers for epidemic prevention and control. The district defines tasks, establishes mechanisms, and strengthens guarantees in terms of propaganda and mobilization, organization and recruitment, post use, and logistical support. Since November 11, the district has mobilized 2,028 party members and volunteers to participate in the epidemic prevention and control work.

According to the unified arrangement of the Yubei District Party Committee and the District Government, more than 2,000 party members and cadres of government agencies, enterprises and institutions, and more than 500 militiamen in the district went to the community and turned into epidemic prevention and control volunteers on the spot, together with more than 6,500 backbone volunteers for civilized practice. Working side by side, 500 young volunteers participated in dynamic support.

Nan’an District quickly launched a five-level party organization system of “district-town-street-community-community-building”, optimized the scheduling mechanism of “community whistle blowing and party member registration”, and organized more than 1,700 party members and cadres from government agencies to carry out on-site support in the community. 1.4 More than 10,000 in-service party members and cadres formed a reserve team and turned into volunteer forces on the spot; at the same time, more than 30 “two new” organizations donated more than 3 million yuan in materials, and many industry associations actively helped small and medium-sized enterprises.

Banan District implemented a hierarchical and classified personnel scheduling mechanism, organized more than 5,300 cadres of government agencies and institutions to go to the front line of epidemic prevention and control in towns, streets and villages (communities) according to the principle of being close to the place, and accurately dispatched 213 leading cadres of district-level departments and divisions to the key Posts, carry out nucleic acid testing information entry, order maintenance, door-to-door service, psychological counseling and other work, and enrich the epidemic prevention work force in the region.

Nanchuan District activated the normal aid of the party members and cadres in the whole region to help the big examination system, and accurately divided 4,327 in-service party members and cadres of government agencies, enterprises and institutions into 1,337 sinking points, and clarified their job responsibilities. The sub-district and community party organizations arranged and used the sinking party members and cadres according to the actual needs to achieve precise sinking and effectively consolidate the community’s prevention and control strength.

Qijiang District has organized more than 2,500 district-level cadres to go deep into the community, and 52 leading cadres serve as assistant point leaders, responsible for coordinating and coordinating the participation of sinking cadres in 31 community epidemic prevention and control work. ,Standby. Each control area establishes a temporary party committee or a temporary general party branch, and each street and town establishes a temporary party branch on the front line of the fight against the epidemic, sets up party members’ vanguard posts, divides party members’ responsibility areas, and builds strong organizational fortresses.