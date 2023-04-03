Home News Let there be light: Some landmarks are illuminated again in NRW – news
The city of Cologne wants to keep more than 130 buildings in the dark – with the exception of the cathedral, which for the people of Cologne is far more than just a monument. “We think it sends the wrong signal to let Cologne shine so brightly again, as if the war in Ukraine was over, as if we had an abundance of energy and as if there were no climate crisis that would force us to use resources sparingly.”said City Manager Andrea Blome.

The lighting ban has been in effect since September

As a result of the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine, the German government decided on short-term energy saving measures on September 1, 2022 in order to avoid a shortage. In addition to a ban on lighting for purely representative purposes, this also included lowering the room and water temperature in offices.

The regulation, originally valid until February 28, was extended until April 15. After this date, the measures will end. However, municipalities can decide to maintain them with the aim of further energy savings.

