Dancing has always been his passion. And, she too publicly, when she was mayor of Milan Letizia Moratti never gave up a waltz in the elderly centers. But in this anomalous electoral August, while the center-right is fighting over the places on the list and the governor of Lombardy Attilio Fontana marks the territory by reiterating that, yes, he alone is the candidate of the “entire” coalition for the 2023 Regionals, here is the his deputy and councilor for welfare who sends a postcard from the traditional holidays on the Island of Elba. A video posted on her social media in which she, in spite of Thatcher’s austere image of Italian politics that she basically never liked, she goes wild dancing with her family and friends. And this, too, seemed a message to many: far from controversy, she is ready to take to the track. There are many politicians who, in the days of August 15th, have decided to share fragments of their holidays: from the mayor Beppe Sala, who posts stories on Instagram of his rides on the Engadine mountains and days on the beaches of Formentera together with his partner Chiara Bazoli , in Fontana who greets the Lombards in trekking gear on the top of a peak or with a photo of a sunbed in the “Attilio” bathroom in Versilia. Letizia Moratti, however, who declared her willingness to run to govern Lombardy as an alternative or, who knows, even in competition with Fontana himself, surprised everyone with her dancing evening: “A moment of summer joy with family and friends in view of the many commitments that await us ”, the caption. She including, who knows her, an electoral campaign for the Lombardy Regionals.

00:28