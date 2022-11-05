The former vice president of the Lombardy Region, Letizia Moratti, also participates in the demonstration in support of the Ukrainian people and peace, convened by the leader of the Third Pole, Carlo Calenda, for tomorrow at the Arco della Pace in Milan. This is the first political initiative in which Moratti participates after his resignation from the Fontana junta. In addition to numerous associations, parliamentarians and exponents of Action and IV will participate, including the leader, Matteo Renzi, the former president of the Chamber, Pierferdinando Casini; Marco Cappato, exponents of the Radicals; but also of the Democratic Party, such as senator Carlo Cottarelli and the mayor of Bergamo Giorgio Gori. The League, of course, takes the ball and attacks: “We are not surprised to know that tomorrow Letizia Moratti will be in the streets with Renzi and the Democratic Party: this is her consistency after twenty years as a minister, as mayor of Milan and as councilor regional with the center right! “. Thus the Lombard regional coordinator of the League, Fabrizio Cecchetti, comments on the participation of the former vice president of the Lombardy Region, Letizia Moratti, in the demonstration convened by the leader of the Third Pole, Carlo Calenda, tomorrow in Milan in support of peace and the Ukrainian people. “We are glad – adds Cecchetti – that Moratti has taken the path of her: we as center-right in the Lombardy Region continue to work with commitment for the citizens and the Lombard territory”.