Let’s apply! Drummond opened a new job opening with a salary of up to $15 million

the multinational Drummond announced through his social networks that he opened a job vacancy for the position of Environmental Project Engineering in the municipality of La Jagua de Ibirico, Cesar.

Those interested in applying must meet the following profile:

Professional training in Civil Engineering with Postgraduate in Water Resources.
-Bilingual (English proficiency 60%).

-Valid driving license.

Minimum experience of 8 years in the formulation, development and supervision of construction projects, improvement, expansion, modernization and replacement of wastewater drainage and sanitation systems.

-Specific knowledge in environmental impact management plans in water issues, design and supervision of drainage networks and evaluation of hydraulic and sanitation infrastructures for water management in mining operations.

-Teamwork skills, effective communication, results orientation and analytical skills.

Being a native and residing in one of the municipalities of the mining corridor: The Dog of Iberian, El Paso, Chiriguana, Calf and/or Augustine Codazzi.

The vacancy will be available on the platform Empleo.com Until June 30th.

Apply here: ENGINEERING VACANCY OF ENVIRONMENTAL PROJECTS

