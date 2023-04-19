Let’s clean Valledupar: but with strategic management!

Last week, photos and videos of officials and contractors of the Valledupar Mayor’s Office, and other municipal entities, carried out “cleaning and beautification” activities in various key points of the city, such as parks, caused a stir on the social networks of the Vallenatos. and roundabouts.

An initiative that, in my opinion, has a valid purpose as a city that constitutes an expression of a sense of belonging and social responsibility. However, comments of all kinds arose, on the one hand validating citizens, and on the other, some disagreeing for different reasons.

Along the same lines, for next Saturday, April 22, the mayor’s office called on citizens to join a second day in various sectors of the city.

In my opinion, except in the case of circumstantial situations, as indeed may be the case on the eve of our Vallenata Legend Festival, the officials and contractors of the municipality, which their functions/obligations/competences of public service do not specifically determine the development of this type of activities, they should not develop them.

In Valledupar there should be -I say should because there is no considerable continuity in such an exercise in the city- a team formally in charge of managing the city in this sense. For this we should not seek or invent magic formulas, it is enough to observe experiences that have given positive results, for example, Barranquilla and its dependency ‘City Management’ attached to the mayor’s office and whose strategic objective is to manage, plan and strengthen growth orderly, equitable and competitive city; the preservation of public space; environmental conditioning and, in general, urban habitat associated with integral development.

Even a strategic agency that is in charge of these issues could also play a fundamental role in the areas of cession of the municipality, which are those approved and indicated in the plans of the different urban projects that are developed in the city (roads, areas green areas, parks) and work cross-sectionally with the planning and government secretariats regarding the inventories of these public lands, supervising their delivery by those responsible, and the problem of invasion and improper construction, the same that, according to the The first indications gave way for criminals to end the life of community leader Alfonso Medina, from the Villa Haydith neighborhood.

The ‘should be’ in this case is none other than the formalization of an institutional body that is in charge of managing the city in specific lines such as the maintenance of our public spaces. It is not merely a matter of expanding hiring, an alternative can be found in the administrative reorganization. It is paramount that management in this specific matter become a genuine government policy, non-negotiable and sustainable over time, respected by all administrations and civil society in general. Let’s clean up and put the city in order: but with strategic management! *Master in Public Management from the Universidad de los Andes. Twitter: @camilopintom.

By Camilo Andrés Pinto Morón