The Chamber of Commerce of Santa Marta for Magdalena, began its season of mercantile renewal for 2023 and invites businessmen with their slogan ‘let’s keep moving, keep growing’to continue promoting the creation of companies and the generation of employment in the Department.

The foregoing, under the premise that great things happen when We don’t stop moving when the entrepreneurial spirit of entrepreneurs leads them to innovate and create unimagined solutions for business growth to move the dreams of millions of families, thus achieving the economic and social strengthening of Magdalena. According to the Delegated Registries and VUE area of ​​the Chamber of Commerce, this year more of 55,000 natural personslegal, commercial establishments, agencies and branches must renew their commercial registration.

Likewise, specify that according to the figures collected by the entity for the year 2022, the business structure of Magdalena was made up of 29,081 companies, 74.89% natural and 25.11% legal.

In this sense, the business fabric of the Department is mainly represented by microenterprises with a 97% participation, followed by the small business with 2%, Data that shows that business activities are an important pillar for generating well-being and progress in the community.

The benefits that the renewal of the Registration brings accredits the existence of businesses and companies for their relationship with suppliers, partners, clients and credit entities.

“The Chamber of Commerce of Santa Marta for Magdalena gets up early every year to the campaign for the renewal of the commercial registration, precisely because we can’t stop movingThat is why our invitation is to ‘Keep moving, keep growing’, because renewal is key to the credibility of businesses, the commercial and credit relations, which allows attracting investment and generating employment. We want to promote the growth of companies, have an impact with our programs on more micro-businesses and work for the social and economic development of all”; Indian Silvia Elena Medina Romero, Executive President of the Santa Marta Chamber of Commerce for Magdalena.

Companies can also be part of business conglomerates or nuclei to Identify and solve problems in your sector. Special discounts are granted on the rental of the auditorium and meeting rooms. Additionally, calls for participation in fairs and events are open. In this way, the entity invites to carry out the renewal Until March 31st virtually through the website www.ccsm.org.co or in the App Santa Marta Chamber of Commerce available on Android and IOS. Also in person at the offices in Santa Marta, Ciénaga, Fundación, Plato and El Banco.