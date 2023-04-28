“Let’s Dance” — fans denounce Joachim Llambi

“Let’s Dance” is slowly entering the final sprint. The next show on Friday is already about getting into the quarterfinals. And for Show 9, RTL has come up with something special. The couples have to tell a personal story in the individual dances. That’s why the “Magic Moments” show will probably be very emotional. However, they are all still silent about which aspects of their lives the celebrities process in the dances.
In addition to the individual dances, there will be three more dance duels and the winners will receive additional points for the final evaluation. Of course, they also have a slightly better chance of qualifying for the quarter-finals. The duels at a glance:
But it is precisely with these duels that the “Let’s Dance” fans apparently have a problem, or with the pairing of one of these duels: Timon against Knossi.
“Let’s Dance”: Is there a conspiracy for Knossi?
“It was somehow so clear that Timon and Knossi were dancing against each other,” writes a user on the “Let’s Dance” Instagram channel about the announcement and another writes: “Timon against Knossi – a rogue who thinks evil”. But what is the problem for the fans with this pairing?
Apparently, the fans are bothered by Joachim Llambi’s sympathy for Knossi being too great. The ratings are apparently too positive for the Twitch star. But is that true?
If you look at the points for Knossi, then Joachi hasm Llambi only once awarded more points than his jury colleagues Motsi Mabuse and Jorge González: for the Paso double. With Timon Krause, Joachim Llambi was either slightly below (as almost always with the dancing couples) or equal to the rating.
The “Let’s Dance” points for Knossos in the overview:
(Jury Review Jorge Gonzalez, Motsi Mabuse, Joachim Llambi)
The “Let’s Dance” points for Timon at a glance:
(Jury Review Jorge Gonzalez, Motsi Mabuse, Joachim Llambi)
Joachim Llambi has given Knossi 52 points in the “Let’s Dance” shows so far, with Timon Krause the points total 54 points. So Timon got more points than Knossi.
“Let’s Dance” fans angry: Timon is better than Knossos
The commentators on Instagram fundamentally question whether the points for Knossi are justified at all. “Suddenly it’s about the heart and the mood again and not about the technique,” writes one user and another commenter thinks that Timon gets too few points, “although Ekat and Timon always create emotions and atmosphere while someone else is rolling around on the floor and ridiculing a large part.” “Someone” means Knossi.
Ultimately, the dance experts have to decide whether Knossi’s or Timon’s technique is better. In the end, however, the spectators also have a say in who gets into the next round and the fans of Knossi certainly have a different opinion. The next decision by the jury and the viewers will be on RTL next Friday, April 28, from 8:15 p.m.