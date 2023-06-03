Let’s dance Polka by Jazmín del Paraguay record work in homage to culture and traditions

In homage to culture, traditions and the very essence of patriotism made into song, the 18-year-old singer-songwriter Jazmín from Paraguay, presented this Friday on Radio Nacional del Paraguay, her recent record called Bailemos Polka.

The young singer, received the help of her father and musical producer, Óscar Adán Sanabria, to finalize the album, whose repertoire includes genres such as Paraguayan polka, guarania, advanced and music of the Guarani region such as chamamé which is intangible heritage of humanity . . . .

Jazmín from Paraguay, highlighted during the interview that in the letters she captures a deep feeling towards the experiences and the Paraguayan feeling.